Ergoteles LLC Buys 62,946 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2,276.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,946 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $139.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average is $133.27. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.