Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Reduced by RVB Capital Management LLC

RVB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up 1.7% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,462. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EQR. Piper Sandler cut shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

