Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Holdings Increased by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 4,120.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,758,340 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up about 2.7% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 3.72% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $21,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 489,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $72.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ELS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.