Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 57,118 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,118 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 109,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after purchasing an additional 105,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

USMV stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,781,728 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.