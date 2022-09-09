Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 31,030 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $27,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. The company had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,243. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $91.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

