Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $57,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 75,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.88. The stock had a trading volume of 34,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,619. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.02.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

