Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $40.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $40,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.61. 1,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,353. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.33.

