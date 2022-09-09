Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $18.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.65. 790,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,971,982. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.39 and a 200-day moving average of $187.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

