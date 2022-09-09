Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,167 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.81. 30,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,047,987. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.