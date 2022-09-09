Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 67,025 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,025 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $34,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after buying an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,307,000 after buying an additional 229,177 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,589. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.65.

