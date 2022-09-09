Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 212,769 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,535,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $106,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after buying an additional 1,091,969 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.49. 12,348,251 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

