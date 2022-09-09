Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.90. 800,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,063,360. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

