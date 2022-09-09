Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Shares Down 1%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.04 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.14). 1,436,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 798,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.15).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Equals Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 129 ($1.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Equals Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £175.29 million and a P/E ratio of -69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.01.

About Equals Group

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

Further Reading

