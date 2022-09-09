eosDAC (EOSDAC) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $271,887.02 and $19,905.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.49 or 0.99972395 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00037895 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide.eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars.

