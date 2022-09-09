Enlightenment Research LLC Trims Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Enlightenment Research LLC lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,298. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.96.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

