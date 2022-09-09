Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases Shares of 3,400 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,334 shares of company stock worth $381,538 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.61. The stock had a trading volume of 72,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,546. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

