Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases Shares of 12,431 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,431 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,741,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,644,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,864,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 65.89.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

RIVN traded down 0.19 on Friday, hitting 36.69. The company had a trading volume of 605,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,568,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is 35.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

