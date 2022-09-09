Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.29. The company had a trading volume of 59,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,524. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.20 and its 200-day moving average is $199.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

