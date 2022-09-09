Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $495,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,826,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

