Enlightenment Research LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Enlightenment Research LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after buying an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,523,000 after buying an additional 117,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after buying an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $720,070,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.17. 9,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,488. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.62.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

