Enlightenment Research LLC Decreases Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Enlightenment Research LLC lowered its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBR. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,216 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,285,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,518,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,798 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $69,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBR. Itau BBA Securities lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 1.9 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

PBR stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,474,092. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.