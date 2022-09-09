Enlightenment Research LLC Buys 10,419 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Enlightenment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 145.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.5% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 187,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,391,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $268.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KO. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.