Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Enlightenment Research LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.7% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 367,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,373,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,665,000 after buying an additional 57,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.94. 163,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,521. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $331.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

