Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading Up 6.5%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,007,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NRGV shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Energy Vault to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

In other news, CEO Robert Piconi bought 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,327,742 shares in the company, valued at $33,030,813.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

