Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.14

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 735713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at $342,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $135,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at $342,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Energy Recovery by 27.8% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

