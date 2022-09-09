Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Purchased by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 743,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 97,163 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,832 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38.

