Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Shares Up 17.9%

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 17.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 2,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Elbit Imaging Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Elbit Imaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1753 dividend. This is an increase from Elbit Imaging’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 18.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of therapeutic medical systems for performing non-invasive treatments on the human body in the North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers treatment-oriented medical systems with ultrasound beam and magnetic resonance imaging for noninvasive treatments in human body.

