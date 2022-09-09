Elanco Animal Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 15,023 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 496% compared to the average volume of 2,521 call options.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 8.1 %

NYSE:ELAN traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. 189,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,320,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $18,310,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,645,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,075,000 after acquiring an additional 180,282 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

