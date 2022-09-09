Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.12-$0.18 EPS.

ELAN traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. 650,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,320,481. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 377.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,742,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 220.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

