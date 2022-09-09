eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,757. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $243.74 million, a P/E ratio of 268.00 and a beta of 0.31. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of eGain by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

