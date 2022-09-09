eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
eGain Price Performance
NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,757. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $243.74 million, a P/E ratio of 268.00 and a beta of 0.31. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.70.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
