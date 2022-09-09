Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 8.3%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 1,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 158,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 186,617 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.