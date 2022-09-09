Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 8.3%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 1,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 158,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $68,353.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $85,949.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $68,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,251 shares of company stock valued at $549,183.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 186,617 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.