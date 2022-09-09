Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Shares Down 2.1%

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $25.10. 16,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 23,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Edenred from €35.00 ($35.71) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edenred from €53.00 ($54.08) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edenred from €54.20 ($55.31) to €54.40 ($55.51) in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

