Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.14

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $8.49. Edap Tms shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 67,682 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDAP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Edap Tms Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edap Tms Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 68,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

