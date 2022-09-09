Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.14

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $8.49. Edap Tms shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 67,682 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDAP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Edap Tms Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 1.24.
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
