EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.52

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 149489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

EchoStar Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

About EchoStar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 196.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 155,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 103,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 42.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter worth $169,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 54.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 203.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 61,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

