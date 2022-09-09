EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.52

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 149489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
EchoStar Stock Down 3.7 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51.
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
