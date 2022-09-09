Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Director Sells $210,732.00 in Stock

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $210,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,600 shares in the company, valued at $700,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EGRX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $58.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($3.22). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

