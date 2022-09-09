Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Sells $1,052,120.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 51,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,559. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.86, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 29.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.