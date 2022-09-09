Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Cap Tops $56.08 Million

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $56.08 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official website is dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

