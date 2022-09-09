DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Stake Decreased by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,055 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor comprises approximately 4.1% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 5.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the first quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Price Performance
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (DTP)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.