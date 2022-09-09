DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Stake Decreased by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,055 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor comprises approximately 4.1% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor were worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 5.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the first quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Price Performance

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,225. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73.

