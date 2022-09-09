DRIFE (DRF) Market Capitalization Tops $393,506.79

DRIFE (DRF) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DRIFE has a total market cap of $393,506.79 and approximately $4,389.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DRIFE Profile

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,538,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,076,749 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official.

Buying and Selling DRIFE

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

