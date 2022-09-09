DragonVein (DVC) Market Capitalization Hits $60,490.16

DragonVein (DVC) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 88.8% lower against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $60,490.16 and approximately $8,358.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00037051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,033.99 or 0.99916198 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00037423 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “As a unified currency of the Dragon Vein, DVC can be used to trade, rent and purchase content within the ecosystems, as well as customize your favorite content. DVC can be used to complete the distribution and promotion of VR content, intellectual property trading, intellectual property ownership confirmation, equipment trading, etc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.