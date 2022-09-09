DraftKings Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 159,153 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 66% compared to the average volume of 96,086 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,342,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $126,555,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $69,110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 115.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 854.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,226,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 468,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,195,562. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About DraftKings

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on DraftKings to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.12.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.