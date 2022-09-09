Dorsey Asset Management LLC Has $168.10 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 177,972 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 16.2% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $168,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.78.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,656. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $162.06 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $383.79. The company has a market capitalization of $435.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

