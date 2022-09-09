Dorsey Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,292,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 94,968 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 7.1% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $74,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 1.0% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.24.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

