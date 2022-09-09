DOOR (DOOR) Trading Down 22.1% Over Last Week

DOOR (DOOR) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One DOOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DOOR has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. DOOR has a total market cap of $24.85 million and approximately $10,831.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DOOR Coin Profile

DOOR (DOOR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DOOR’s official website is doorcoin.org. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DOOR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them.Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

