Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.10-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion-$28.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.16 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DLTR traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.37. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

