DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DocuSign updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -128.77 and a beta of 1.23. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

About DocuSign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 20.1% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

