Dock (DOCK) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.34 Million

Dock (DOCK) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Dock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $17.34 million and $1.64 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,276.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00068912 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005501 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00077551 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 802,529,482 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dock is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io.

Buying and Selling Dock

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

