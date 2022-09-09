DNB Markets Initiates Coverage on Nolat (OTCMKTS:NLTBF)

Equities researchers at DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nolat (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a SEK 60 price target on the stock.
Nolat Price Performance
NLTBF stock opened at 6.33 on Friday.
Nolat Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nolat (NLTBF)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Nolat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nolat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.