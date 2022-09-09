DNB Markets Initiates Coverage on Nolat (OTCMKTS:NLTBF)

Equities researchers at DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nolat (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a SEK 60 price target on the stock.

NLTBF stock opened at 6.33 on Friday.

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and other industrial sectors in North America, Sweden, Asia, and other Europe region. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; manufactures pipette tips, deep-well plates, microtubes, and PCR products; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic and customized production solutions.

