Diverger Limited (DVR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on September 26th

Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 11th.

Diverger Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Diverger alerts:

About Diverger

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Easton Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It also invests in property securities and hedge funds. It was formerly known as Equities and Freeholds Limited. Easton Investments Limited was formed on August 2, 2005 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Diverger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diverger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.