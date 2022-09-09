Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.98 and last traded at $93.59. Approximately 4,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.33.

Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF by 389.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period.

